Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 3,602 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after buying an additional 1,598,009 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after buying an additional 1,243,099 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,198,000 after buying an additional 427,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

