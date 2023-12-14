Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Boosts Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 2.36% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1,486.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SPD stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

