Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,910 shares during the period. Capital Southwest accounts for approximately 5.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 1.68% of Capital Southwest worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 98.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $927.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSWC

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.