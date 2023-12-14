Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after acquiring an additional 131,103 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 122,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 95,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 534.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 81,401 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $143.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.94. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $143.60. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

