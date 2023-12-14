Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Cut by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,565 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SCHB stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

