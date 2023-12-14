Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 2.5% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 86.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter.

FPEI stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

