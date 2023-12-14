Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lessened by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $123.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day moving average is $127.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

