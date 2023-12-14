Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Position Lessened by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,910 shares during the quarter. Capital Southwest comprises about 5.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 1.68% of Capital Southwest worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 98.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $927.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 44.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSWC

Capital Southwest Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.