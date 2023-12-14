Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Atmos Energy accounts for 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ATO opened at $116.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.49.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

