Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Lessened by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.4% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $610.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $610.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.78.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

