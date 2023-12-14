Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after buying an additional 928,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Oracle Stock Performance
NYSE:ORCL opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.53.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
