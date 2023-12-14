Mirador Capital Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE ALB opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

