Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Resource Consulting Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,981 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned 1.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $59,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

DFAS stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

