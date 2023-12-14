Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stake Raised by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,598,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 30.4% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $156,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $687,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $36.23 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

