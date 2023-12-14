Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Stake Cut by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January makes up about 4.6% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned 4.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $1,347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 89,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period.

Shares of BJAN opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $168.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

