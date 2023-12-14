Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.3% during the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

