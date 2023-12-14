Windsor Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 168,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

