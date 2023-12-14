Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,753 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April makes up about 1.1% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $55,721,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 937,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 588,242 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 72.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after buying an additional 316,390 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 655,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 68,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,369,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.