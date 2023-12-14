Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,602 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DFLV opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

