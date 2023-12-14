Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) is Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April comprises about 5.6% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.96% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAPR. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BAPR stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $174.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

