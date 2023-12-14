Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $120.60, but opened at $130.14. Jabil shares last traded at $128.90, with a volume of 434,754 shares traded.

The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Jabil by 9.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 260,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 326,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Jabil by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.10.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

