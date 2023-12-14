Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.