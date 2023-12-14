Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

