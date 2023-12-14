Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 607 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of SON opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Articles

