Mark Weinswig Sells 2,462 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2023

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUSTGet Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $14,722.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,726.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Weinswig also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 29th, Mark Weinswig sold 504 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $2,651.04.

Ouster Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OUST opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ouster (NYSE:OUSTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 108.51% and a negative net margin of 540.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -10.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter valued at $1,587,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter valued at $200,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter valued at $6,491,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Ouster from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

