Mark Weinswig Sells 2,462 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $14,722.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,726.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Weinswig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ouster alerts:

On Wednesday, November 29th, Mark Weinswig sold 504 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $2,651.04.

Ouster Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OUST opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 108.51% and a negative net margin of 540.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -10.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter valued at $1,587,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter valued at $200,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter valued at $6,491,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Ouster from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUST

About Ouster

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.