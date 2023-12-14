DecisionPoint Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 6.0% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

