Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.650-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-3.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.50.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,435,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,992,000 after purchasing an additional 850,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,636,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,726,000 after acquiring an additional 842,313 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.