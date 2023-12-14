Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Lawrence Roulston Sells 13,405 Shares of Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) Director Lawrence Roulston sold 13,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$54,960.50.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 10.4 %

CVE:MTA opened at C$4.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.96. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 223.00%. The company had revenue of C$1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

