Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Major Shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L Sells 2,901 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $35,798.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,083,332 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 21,749 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $357,118.58.

On Friday, December 1st, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 38,340 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $678,234.60.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 20,539 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $340,125.84.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $843.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.22. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on METC. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 103.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

