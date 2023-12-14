Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Raised by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

