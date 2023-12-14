Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,765 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Transocean by 8,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Transocean by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.83. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

