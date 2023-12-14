Mirador Capital Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,013,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
