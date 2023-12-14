Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

ACN stock opened at $343.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.95 and a 200-day moving average of $314.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

