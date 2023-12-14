Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $45.47 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

