Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 3,318 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 158.5% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 66,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $4,938,000. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 37.7% in the second quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $242.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

