International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,221,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 400.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 128.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 229,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.82 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

