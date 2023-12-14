International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,843 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

