International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $8.82 Million Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $72.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

