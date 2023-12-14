International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3,665.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for approximately 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 540.5% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 214.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 705.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.