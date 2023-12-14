Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $234.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $234.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

