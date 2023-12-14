International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 2.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $26,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $146.66 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.