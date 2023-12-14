Global Assets Advisory LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,676,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000.

JNK stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $94.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.20.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

