BROOKFIELD Corp ON Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $876.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $815.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $790.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $879.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

