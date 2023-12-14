Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $169.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $169.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.36.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

