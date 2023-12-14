BROOKFIELD Corp ON Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 205.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.10% of Dover worth $19,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Dover by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 6.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $147.30 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.46.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

