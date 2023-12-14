Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,907 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,526,000 after buying an additional 95,545 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,221,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,112,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IEF stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2489 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.