Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after buying an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after buying an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after buying an additional 274,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $424.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $426.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,190,431. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

