Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 4.2% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,722 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

