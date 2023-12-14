Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.76. 410,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,004. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.