IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 143.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RIO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

